Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Accolade from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $39.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,483. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.76. Accolade has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $73.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.37 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 124.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,306,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938,598 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 134.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,034,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,695,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,407,000 after acquiring an additional 771,578 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 66.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,397,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 557,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

