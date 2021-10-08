Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 395 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Pinterest accounts for 1.1% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 412.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,642. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.67 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.95 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 27,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $2,018,236.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,781 shares of company stock worth $47,201,504 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

