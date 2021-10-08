Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Buys 648 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

GD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.45. 2,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,687. The firm has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average is $191.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

