Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 135.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at $677,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 23.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total transaction of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,292. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.56 and its 200 day moving average is $468.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.70 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $526.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

