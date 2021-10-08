Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25,339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 140,128 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43,192 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,994,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,555,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

NYSE CCI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

