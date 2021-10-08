Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 48.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 2.8% of Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after buying an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.48. 657,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,774,365. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.08. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

