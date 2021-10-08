Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Has $836,000 Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $38,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $17,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on REAL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $26,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,285. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

