Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3,686.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after acquiring an additional 987,960 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 80,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,203,696. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

