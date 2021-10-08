Accretive Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of The Progressive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,952,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $682,769,000 after acquiring an additional 679,560 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.21.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.02. 39,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,410. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,063 shares of company stock worth $9,460,457 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

