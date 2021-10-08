AdEx Network (ADX) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 8th. AdEx Network has a market cap of $72.20 million and $19.12 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00225481 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00102578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00012335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 139,401,755 coins and its circulating supply is 130,959,278 coins. The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

