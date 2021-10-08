Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adicet Bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. Adicet Bio Inc., formerly known as RESTORBIO INC, is based in Calif. “

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Separately, Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.47.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $242.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.37.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the second quarter worth about $129,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.