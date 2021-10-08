adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

ADDYY opened at $153.96 on Wednesday. adidas has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in adidas by 34.1% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in adidas in the second quarter valued at $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

