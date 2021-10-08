Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

AMIGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS:AMIGY traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $41.49. 776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.0939 dividend. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

