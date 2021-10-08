Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,163 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,077 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Adobe were worth $246,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after purchasing an additional 202,966 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,213,467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,108 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE traded down $3.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $575.75. 39,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,099. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $633.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

