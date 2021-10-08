ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADT Inc. provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses primarily in the United States and Canada. ADT Inc. is based in BOCA RATON, United States. “

Get ADT alerts:

ADT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of ADT from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.42.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. ADT has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -38.89%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in ADT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter worth $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADT (ADT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.