Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Penn Virginia by 103.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 9.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Penn Virginia by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Penn Virginia by 133.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PVAC. Truist Securities raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn Virginia Co. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $32.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 111.38%. Analysts predict that Penn Virginia Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

