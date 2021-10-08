Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 343,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 117.6 days.

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEGXF shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.04 target price (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

