Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Aeglea BioTherapeutics also posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $62,298.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 111.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGLE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,364. The company has a market capitalization of $381.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.67. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.20.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

