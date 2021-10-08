Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.69 and traded as high as C$5.09. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.02, with a volume of 101,336 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$464.29 million and a PE ratio of -17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 15.88 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.70.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

