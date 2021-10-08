Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $5.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.11.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $52.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.08 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.00% and a negative return on equity of 125.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 60.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.