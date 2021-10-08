Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$17.76. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$17.48, with a volume of 145,916 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$797.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

