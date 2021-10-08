Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) shares were up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.47. Approximately 26,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 17,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 10.84% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

