Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Cut by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 15.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,205,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226,096 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.4% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $273,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 925,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,978,635. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $138.43 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

