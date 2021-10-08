Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Sells $527,948.06 in Stock

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $527,948.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Doogue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $2,801,070.10.

On Friday, September 3rd, Michael Doogue sold 53,478 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $1,670,117.94.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Michael Doogue sold 16,739 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $506,019.97.

On Thursday, August 5th, Michael Doogue sold 32,714 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $946,088.88.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83.

ALGM opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 222.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,758,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

