Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Capital

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.56% from the company’s previous close.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.54.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

