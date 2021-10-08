Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,795.32, for a total value of $559,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GOOG stock traded up $17.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,801.12. 946,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,850. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,804.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2,551.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,489.45 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

