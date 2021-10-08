Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $8.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,792.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,902. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,465.45 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,786.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,506.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

