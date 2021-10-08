AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 12,866 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 425.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,866 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.