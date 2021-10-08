AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,189,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,535,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,633,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,134,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,084 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 3.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 840,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,413,000 after purchasing an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.00.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $340.30 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.73 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $345.39 and its 200 day moving average is $322.33.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

