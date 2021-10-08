AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,803 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE TDC opened at $55.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.28.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.