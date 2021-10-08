Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.53.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

