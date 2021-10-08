Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ATUS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.53.

Altice USA stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

