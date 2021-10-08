Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$12.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised Altius Renewable Royalties from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$13.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.67.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at C$10.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$272.30 million and a P/E ratio of -641.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 176.65 and a current ratio of 176.65. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1 year low of C$7.80 and a 1 year high of C$11.35.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

