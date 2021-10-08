Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,044 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,869,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 501,480 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 51.8% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 345,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 117,826 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 20.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.84 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 63.51%.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

