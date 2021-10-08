Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRC. B. Riley upped their target price on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.60.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $2,313,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nickolas Stavropoulos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,787 over the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,210,000 after acquiring an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,226,000 after acquiring an additional 361,137 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,534,000 after acquiring an additional 360,920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 330,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.