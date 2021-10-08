American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $461,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,277 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 406,794 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,094 shares of the airline’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

