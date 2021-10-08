American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 204,215 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $31,900,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 59.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,428,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,352,000 after acquiring an additional 530,213 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $15,045,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,864,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after acquiring an additional 457,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $15,163,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

AAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $362,846.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $164,147.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

AAT opened at $38.31 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.49%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.