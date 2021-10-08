American Campus Communities, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.48 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 721.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $47,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

