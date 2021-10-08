American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $45.19. 390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 9.96% of American Century Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

