America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings of $3.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $3.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.61 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $118.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.72 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

