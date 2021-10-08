Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.
Amryt Pharma stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $762.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of -0.57.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
