Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMYT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $12.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $762.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.10 and a beta of -0.57.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.17 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 142.73%. Equities analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Amryt Pharma by 15.1% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,103,000 after purchasing an additional 185,994 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 68.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares during the period. Finally, Global Frontier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amryt Pharma by 152.0% in the second quarter. Global Frontier Investments LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

