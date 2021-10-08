Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.90 Million

Analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will post $24.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.70 million and the highest is $25.10 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $21.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $109.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $109.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.25 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $138.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $25.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

AMSC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.30. 3,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,956. The company has a market capitalization of $433.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.22. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 11.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 10.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,279,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

