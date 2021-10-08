Analysts Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.90. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

NYSE:BKU opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $23.13 and a 12-month high of $50.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,306,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,976,000 after purchasing an additional 237,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,659,000 after purchasing an additional 655,876 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after purchasing an additional 398,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BankUnited by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 5.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 83,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.