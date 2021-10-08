Analysts Anticipate BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $81.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.52 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGSF.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. BGSF has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. bought 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.91 per share, with a total value of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,998 shares of company stock worth $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGSF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,451,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BGSF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,497,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 907.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BGSF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,366 shares during the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGSF (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.