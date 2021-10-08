Analysts Anticipate Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on HWC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 202.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,263.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth $111,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

