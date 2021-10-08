Analysts Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) will report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $190.26 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 73,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 26.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 17.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 26,513 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 18.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,765. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $770.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.