Analysts Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $314.65 Million

Analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $314.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.00 million. Umpqua reported sales of $348.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,410. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

