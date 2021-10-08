Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $124.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to report sales of $124.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $123.58 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $84.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year sales of $485.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $484.79 million to $486.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $578.10 million, with estimates ranging from $569.67 million to $594.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.23. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after buying an additional 44,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,952,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 124,060.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

