Analysts Expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $630,000.00

Equities analysts expect Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) to announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $31.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.50 million to $32.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Homology Medicines by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIXX traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 15,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,477. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.