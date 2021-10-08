Analysts Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will post sales of $230.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full year sales of $894.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $230.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.38 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:HURN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,475. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $61.99.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,692,541.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.